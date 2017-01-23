Aziz Ansari Tackles President Trump & Racism During SNL Monologue

"Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated. Today, an entire gender protested against him" Ansari said.
By Sarah Carroll

All eyes were on Saturday Night Live this past weekend as Aziz Ansari hosted the first episode following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The comedian tackled some contentious topics during his his 9-minute monologue.

“We can’t demonize everyone who voted for Trump,” Ansari said. “Some people are like ‘Everyone who voted for Trump is a dumb, racist, misogynist, homophobic…’ Alright, hold on, we’re talking about 63 million people.”

“The problem is, there’s this new group,” Ansari continued. “I’m talking about a tiny slice of people that have gotten way too fired up about the Trump thing for the wrong reasons. I’m talking about the people where as soon as Trump won they’re like ‘we don’t have to pretend like we’re not racists anymore! We don’t have to pretend anymore, we can be racists again!’”

In a somewhat surprising move, Ansari praised President George W. Bush for denouncing Islamophobia. Shortly after 9/11, Bush told the American people we were at war with radical terrorists, not the Muslim religion as a whole.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about basic human decency and remembering why the country was founded in the first place,” Ansari explained.

“And I was sitting there and watching the speech, and I’m like ‘what the hell has happened? I’m sitting here wistfully watching old George W. Bush speeches?’” he joked.

Watch Ansari’s entire monologue below:

