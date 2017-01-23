Chris Brown Claps Back at Aziz Ansari Over Donald Trump Comparison

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Brown isn’t too happy with the joke Aziz Ansari said about him while hosting Saturday Night Live on January 21st.

Related: Mike Tyson Drops Full Soulja Boy Diss Track ‘If You Show Up’

In his opening monologue, Ansari said Donald Trump was “the Chris Brown of politics,” because supporters seem willing to overlook his past bad behavior in the hopes that he’ll accomplish most of what he promised. “I don’t know about that other stuff, I just like the dancing and the music, I don’t condone the extracurriculars,” Ansari said, imitating Brown’s fans.

Brown posted a video clip of Ansari’s joke, writing “F— NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D—!” in the caption. But he didn’t stop there. The Shade Room captured Snapchat videos of Brown sighing that he couldn’t catch a break. “I swear I’m moving,” he said.

If Brown wants to start a beef with Ansari, he’ll have to add it to the list. Brown has been busy preparing for his celebrity boxing match with Soulja Boy after the two beefed earlier in January.