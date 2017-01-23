Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Malia Obama Scores Internship With Film Producer Harvey Weinstein

Malia Obama has a lot ahead of her now that she’s finished her role as America’s First Daughter.

The 18-year-old’s next move is to intern for film producer Harvey Weinstein’s Weinstein Company in New York.

Malia is expected to work with the company’s marketing or development teams starting in February after she returns from her family vacation. Afterward, she’s headed to Harvard for college in the Fall.

Malia previously interned on the set of Girls in 2015, so it looks like she might have her sights set on a career in the entertainment industry. Only time will tell.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles