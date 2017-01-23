Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Malia Obama Scores Internship With Film Producer Harvey Weinstein

January 23, 2017 12:24 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Malia Obama has a lot ahead of her now that she’s finished her role as America’s First Daughter.

The 18-year-old’s next move is to intern for film producer Harvey Weinstein’s Weinstein Company in New York.

Malia is expected to work with the company’s marketing or development teams starting in February after she returns from her family vacation. Afterward, she’s headed to Harvard for college in the Fall.

Malia previously interned on the set of Girls in 2015, so it looks like she might have her sights set on a career in the entertainment industry. Only time will tell.

Perez also talked about Madonna said her statement about blowing up the White House was really about sending a message of love, Kellyanne Conway presented ‘alternative facts’ about Trump’s inauguration turn out and said Trump won’t release his tax returns, Stacey Dash got fired from FOX News, nude photos leaked of The Wanted’s Max George, Black-ish will have a spinoff series about Zoey going to College, Keke Palmer is accusing Trey Songz of sexual intimidation, Iggy Azalea was spotted in Cabo with a new guy, and Gavin Rossdale said he didn’t want a divorce from Gwen Stefani.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

