Protesters Pour Into Downtown LA For Women’s March

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A massive crowd surrounded Pershing Square Saturday and marched to City Hall in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and similar events being held in cities nationwide to protest the presidency of Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported “hundreds of thousands” of attendees, according to KNX Reporter Cooper Rummell. On Saturday afternoon LAPD issued a traffic advisory warning drivers to avoid the downtown area through the rest of the day, specifically the area of Cesar Chavez to the north, Olympic to the south, the 110 Freeway to the west and Alameda Street to the east.

The Los Angeles Fire Department described the event as peaceful. During the course of the march, 10 people were assessed by firefighters and only one required transport to a local hospital, LAFD said. No serious injuries were reported and there was no word of any arrests.

Read more at CBSLA.com