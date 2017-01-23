Shake Shack Just Opened in Century City

Shake Shack officially opened it’s fourth LA location and it’s in the Westfield Century City Mall on the second floor. We want to go to there.

In addition to the Shack classics, the Century City Shack will feature the LA-exclusive Roadside Double, a double Swiss cheeseburger topped with Dijon mustard and onions simmered in bacon and beer.

The Shack will also be spinning up a selection of local frozen custard concretes, including the Beverly Chills (vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Compartés dark chocolate chunks, chocolate toffee and malt), Churn of the Century (chocolate custard, peanut butter sauce and Cofax double chocolate donut) and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and slice of Rucker’s Pie seasonal pie).

We’re gonna need one of each. Thanks!