This Week In Sports: Who Cut the Cheese?

by Brian Bernstein

NFL

at Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21:

Look away cheese heads, your stomachs can’t handle this mold, again.

Falcons Matt Ryan and Julio Jones ran through the Packers holy defense like the Swiss cheese their fans ridiculous headdresses are modeled after.

It sucked that this highly anticipated match up between two red-hot quarterbacks turned out to be a snoozer. Shoot, Matty Ice held up his end of the bargain, throwing for 392 yards and four touchdowns, but I guess Aaron Rodgers’ fellow teammates didn’t agree to the terms.

It was 31-0 before the Pack sustained any momentum, but by that point they were just playing for pride. Now seems like the perfect time for Packers fans to “R-E-L-A-X” before they question their team creditability yet again next season.

When the dust settled the Falcons gave their home, the Georgia Dome, the farewell party it deserved, by winning the NFC Championship. They will fly to Houston in two weeks and face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI (51).

at New England 36, Pittsburgh 17

I think it’s safe to say the bell was not ringing for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell left the AFC Championship game midway through the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury and never returned. Fortunate for the Pats they were able to chop off one of the three-headed monsters heads before the seats were warm (Ha! Ha! Warm in Boston in January).

What was supposed to be another great match between to titans became another one-sided bout. Tom Brady was spectacular as always and the black and yellow had no answer for lesser-known receiver Chris Hogan, aka 7-Eleven because he’s always open, who had 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Once again the golden boy of football led his team to the Super Bowl for an astonishing seventh time. Yaaaayyyyyyy!!!!!! NOT!

New England vs. Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, who ya got?

Los Angeles Lakers (16-32)

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back…. towards the bottom of the league. That’s what I imagine head coach Luke Walton saying about his team.

The Lakers are one of the leagues most frustrating and inconsistent teams. They look good one night by beating playoff potential Indiana Pacers and then suffer their worst loss in franchise history the very next game to the Dallas Mavericks.

The purple and gold did get power forward Larry Nance Jr. back Sunday but suffered another set back when D’Angelo Russell went down with a mild sprain of his right MCL against the Pacers Friday night. He is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

The only bright side to this season is that this squad is one win away from matching their win total from just a season ago. Yyyaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyy! Sorry, but it’s hard to get excited about a statistic like that, even if it is truly a positive note.

The Lakers do get some good news this week in that they only have to play two games, but it is a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday against Portland and Utah. However, the rest should do wonders for them because they look utterly exhausted.

Los Angeles Clippers (29-16):

Again, things just always seem to go wrong whenever the Clippers are doing well. It’s unbelievable.

Amidst a six-game winning streak, point guard Chris Paul reached in against Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook and tore a ligament in his left thumb. The injury required surgery and he will miss around 6-8 weeks.

Since Paul became a Clipper he has missed significant time year in and year out due to injuries, and in the previous two seasons this raggedy bunch is 5-14 without the eight-time all-star, including the playoffs. It’s obvious he is the team’s MVP and if they want any kind of legitimate shot at winning the title, they must have him healthy.

There is some good news within the organization, and that centers around all-star power forward Blake Griffin (knee) who has been listed as day-to-day with a possible return later this week.

Lob City will have a tough week starting off with a back-to-back at Atlanta and at Philadelphia before flying cross-country to take on the Warriors in the Bay.