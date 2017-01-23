Top 2017 Chinese New Year Events In Los Angeles

Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year, is China’s most celebrated holiday. A time to honor ancestors, heavenly deities, and family, the celebration of Chinese New Year is a festive, colorful, loud, and incredibly fun holiday to enjoy, even if you aren’t Chinese. This year marks the Year of the Rooster, a gloomy year for those born under this Chinese Zodiac animal, but even if you aren’t a rooster, you can still celebrate this holiday at these fabulous locations around Los Angeles.

118th Annual Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival

Chinatown Central Plaza

943 N Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 617-0396

www.lagoldendragonparade.com

Date: February 4, 2017 at 1pmOver 100,000 people will gather in the streets of Los Angeles’ Chinatown to celebrate Chinese New Year and enjoy the Golden Dragon Parade, a tradition for the past 115+ years. The parade starts at Hill Street at Temple, flows down Bernard and then continues back onto Broadway while showcasing floats, dancers, musicians, and city dignitaries, all dressed in festive, celebratory garb. The free outdoor festival that runs throughout the day includes live dancing and music entertainment, cultural artisan classes, vendors, and local food trucks. Since the mid-1980’s, this parade has expanded to include almost great floats, many marching bands, government officials, various dignitaries, entertainers, local business leaders and cultural groups. The parade’s theme emphasizes ethnic diversity, Chinese Culture and exposure to Chinese-American businesses. The parade continues to be a rich and diverse experience for Angelenos of all ages and ethnicities.

Chinese New Year Festival At Central Plaza

Chinatown, CA 90012

Chinatown

(213) 680-0243

www.chinatownla.com

Date: February 4, 2017 from 12pm to 8pmRing in the start of the lunar new year, and the Year of the Rooster at Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood. The free community event includes everything from performances, a vendor market, face painting, fruit carving, magicians, candy sculptures, a culinary stage, gourmet food trucks, a craft beer garden, and other artisans.

Undiscovered Chinatown Walking Tour

Chinatown

Various Locations

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.chinatownla.comThroughout the year, you can take the “Undiscovered Chinatown Tour,” where you’ll get to discover the history, treasures and great shopping of Chinatown. On your tour, which takes place is small groups, you’ll visit a temple, herbal shop, art galleries, and antique stores with plenty of extra time for shopping. Make sure to visit the website for specific dates offered.

Lunar New Year Celebration At Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure

1313 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

www.disneyland.com

Dates: January 20, 2017 – February 5, 2017Who would think that Disneyland would be throwing one of the best Lunar New Year celebrations, but they are doing it again this year! At the “happiest place on earth,” they will commemorate the Year of the Rooster with a celebration that is bigger than ever. The multi-cultural celebration, will take place at the California Adventure Park and you’ll get to discover culturally inspired food, entertainment, music, festive decorations, and much more. Multicultural musicians will also be on hand, and Disney Characters dressed in traditional clothing will also be walking around to get guests in the mood to celebrate. In addition, there will be plenty of Asian cuisine on offer, as well as a brand-new nighttime water show named “Hurry Home.”

Chinese New Year Festival At The Huntington Library

The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Rd.

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 405-2100

www.huntington.org

Dates: February 4, 2017 – February 5, 2017 at 10amVisit the stunning grounds of the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens for their annual Lunar New Year Festival. The two-day event features lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, live music, mask-changing performances, authentic Chinese food offerings, and plenty of activities for the whole family. The event is included with general admission ($25).

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

Valley Blvd.

Alhambra, CA

www.alhambranewyearfestival.com

Date: February 11, 2017 at 10amCelebrate the Year of the Rooster at one of the largest Lunar New Year festivals in Southern California. The city of Alhambra hosts its one-day-only street festival to celebrate the new year. The festival will boast over 250 booths with everything from dragon boat rowing stations to children’s workshops, cultural demonstrations, live music, dance, martial arts, and plenty of Asian food to enjoy.

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Garfield Ave and New Ave

(626) 307-1458

www.lunarnewyears.com

Date: January 28, 2017 & January 29, 2017The city of Monterey Park will ring in the Chinese New Year for this annual 2-day festival again this year. With a street fair which takes over five blocks of downtown L.A. streets, festivalgoers will enjoy everything from Asian cuisine, carnival rides, art, lion dances and much more. In years past, over 250,000 people descended on the event.

Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

www.universalstudioshollywood.com

Date: Through February 5, 2017Universal Studios Hollywood continues its annual Lunar New Year tradition with a celebratory “Year of the Rooster” event at Universal Plaza. Visit and meet their newest characters, Po and Tigress from “Kung Fu Panda,” and see the Mandarin-speaking Megatron from “Transformers” as well. Universal Plaza is decorated for the event including customary red Chinese lanterns and a photo-worthy Plum Blossom arch; the twelve animals of the zodiac are displayed along the circle’s lampposts.



Annual Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker 5/10K Run/Walk/Bike Ride

943 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 256-1363

www.firecracker10k.org

Date: February 12, 2017For the 38th year in a row, the Lunar Year is celebrated in Chinatown by way of a run/walk/bike ride in a charity event that supports physical fitness and literacy programs in elementary schools. Other citizens in the community benefit as well as serious runners, occasional walkers and avid cyclists of all ages cover various routes in order to raise money for these very important causes. Can't decide which mode of transportation to use for this event? Don't worry, you can mix it up with any or all of the above.

Chinese New Year At Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 260-8333

www.santamonicaplace.com

Date: January 28, 2017 from 2pm to 6pmKick off the Lunar New Year by celebrating the Year Of The Rooster. On hand will be entertainment like the traditional Chinese Lion dance, Korean fan dancing, a Chinese classical musical duo performance, stilt walkers, arts & crafts, and much more.