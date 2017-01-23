Top 2017 Chinese New Year Events In Los Angeles

118th Annual Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival
Chinatown Central Plaza
943 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-0396
www.lagoldendragonparade.com
Date: February 4, 2017 at 1pmOver 100,000 people will gather in the streets of Los Angeles’ Chinatown to celebrate Chinese New Year and enjoy the Golden Dragon Parade, a tradition for the past 115+ years. The parade starts at Hill Street at Temple, flows down Bernard and then continues back onto Broadway while showcasing floats, dancers, musicians, and city dignitaries, all dressed in festive, celebratory garb. The free outdoor festival that runs throughout the day includes live dancing and music entertainment, cultural artisan classes, vendors, and local food trucks. Since the mid-1980’s, this parade has expanded to include almost great floats, many marching bands, government officials, various dignitaries, entertainers, local business leaders and cultural groups. The parade’s theme emphasizes ethnic diversity, Chinese Culture and exposure to Chinese-American businesses. The parade continues to be a rich and diverse experience for Angelenos of all ages and ethnicities.
Chinese New Year Festival At Central Plaza
Chinatown, CA 90012
Chinatown
(213) 680-0243
www.chinatownla.com
Date: February 4, 2017 from 12pm to 8pmRing in the start of the lunar new year, and the Year of the Rooster at Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood. The free community event includes everything from performances, a vendor market, face painting, fruit carving, magicians, candy sculptures, a culinary stage, gourmet food trucks, a craft beer garden, and other artisans.
Undiscovered Chinatown Walking Tour
Chinatown
Various Locations
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.chinatownla.comThroughout the year, you can take the “Undiscovered Chinatown Tour,” where you’ll get to discover the history, treasures and great shopping of Chinatown. On your tour, which takes place is small groups, you’ll visit a temple, herbal shop, art galleries, and antique stores with plenty of extra time for shopping. Make sure to visit the website for specific dates offered.
Lunar New Year Celebration At Disney California Adventure
Disney California Adventure
1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
www.disneyland.com
Dates: January 20, 2017 – February 5, 2017Who would think that Disneyland would be throwing one of the best Lunar New Year celebrations, but they are doing it again this year! At the “happiest place on earth,” they will commemorate the Year of the Rooster with a celebration that is bigger than ever. The multi-cultural celebration, will take place at the California Adventure Park and you’ll get to discover culturally inspired food, entertainment, music, festive decorations, and much more. Multicultural musicians will also be on hand, and Disney Characters dressed in traditional clothing will also be walking around to get guests in the mood to celebrate. In addition, there will be plenty of Asian cuisine on offer, as well as a brand-new nighttime water show named “Hurry Home.”
Chinese New Year Festival At The Huntington Library
The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens
1151 Oxford Rd.
San Marino, CA 91108
(626) 405-2100
www.huntington.org
Dates: February 4, 2017 – February 5, 2017 at 10amVisit the stunning grounds of the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens for their annual Lunar New Year Festival. The two-day event features lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, live music, mask-changing performances, authentic Chinese food offerings, and plenty of activities for the whole family. The event is included with general admission ($25).
Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
Valley Blvd.
Alhambra, CA
www.alhambranewyearfestival.com
Date: February 11, 2017 at 10amCelebrate the Year of the Rooster at one of the largest Lunar New Year festivals in Southern California. The city of Alhambra hosts its one-day-only street festival to celebrate the new year. The festival will boast over 250 booths with everything from dragon boat rowing stations to children’s workshops, cultural demonstrations, live music, dance, martial arts, and plenty of Asian food to enjoy.
Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Garfield Ave and New Ave
(626) 307-1458
www.lunarnewyears.com
Date: January 28, 2017 & January 29, 2017The city of Monterey Park will ring in the Chinese New Year for this annual 2-day festival again this year. With a street fair which takes over five blocks of downtown L.A. streets, festivalgoers will enjoy everything from Asian cuisine, carnival rides, art, lion dances and much more. In years past, over 250,000 people descended on the event.
Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
(800) 864-8377
www.universalstudioshollywood.com
Date: Through February 5, 2017Universal Studios Hollywood continues its annual Lunar New Year tradition with a celebratory “Year of the Rooster” event at Universal Plaza. Visit and meet their newest characters, Po and Tigress from “Kung Fu Panda,” and see the Mandarin-speaking Megatron from “Transformers” as well. Universal Plaza is decorated for the event including customary red Chinese lanterns and a photo-worthy Plum Blossom arch; the twelve animals of the zodiac are displayed along the circle’s lampposts.
Annual Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker 5/10K Run/Walk/Bike Ride
943 N. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 256-1363
www.firecracker10k.org
Date: February 12, 2017For the 38th year in a row, the Lunar Year is celebrated in Chinatown by way of a run/walk/bike ride in a charity event that supports physical fitness and literacy programs in elementary schools. Other citizens in the community benefit as well as serious runners, occasional walkers and avid cyclists of all ages cover various routes in order to raise money for these very important causes. Can’t decide which mode of transportation to use for this event? Don’t worry, you can mix it up with any or all of the above.
Chinese New Year At Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-8333
www.santamonicaplace.com
Date: January 28, 2017 from 2pm to 6pmKick off the Lunar New Year by celebrating the Year Of The Rooster. On hand will be entertainment like the traditional Chinese Lion dance, Korean fan dancing, a Chinese classical musical duo performance, stilt walkers, arts & crafts, and much more.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Westfield Santa Anita
400 S Baldwin Ave.
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 445-3116
www.westfield.com
Date: January 29, 2017 from 11am to 3pmRing in the new year at the Westfield Santa Anita where your family can enjoy traditional Asian music and entertainment while shopping at the center. Games, lion dances, live calligraphy, traditional entertainment, giveaways, food, choirs, and special prizes will be on hand for visitors.