Win Lift Tickets & Hang at the AMP Radio Takeover of Mountain High

January 23, 2017 6:00 AM

The rain has been crazy, and we’re heading heading to Mountain High for an official AMP Radio takeover on January 28th! All three Mountain High resorts are open, East, West, and North. PLUS they have more than 200 professional instructors and they want to teach you.

DJ Alex D. will be spinning LIVE, plus the AMP Promo Crew will be hooking you up!

The takeover is from 11am-3pm, and we want to see YOU there.

Mountain High is Southern California’s closest winter resort, so you have no excuse!

To win, listen during the hours listed below. PLUS you can ENTER TO WIN ONLINE HERE.

Monday:              8a, 9a, 10a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 10p

Tuesday:              7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Wednesday:       7a, 8a, 9a, 11p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 10p

Thursday:            8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Friday:                   7a, 8a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 3p

Visit mthigh.com for money saving lesson packages for ages 4 and up.

