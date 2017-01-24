Mornings With Carson Daly Share Their Favorite YouTube How-To Videos

By Sarah Carroll

Need to repair your cracked iPhone screen? Or maybe you want to master the perfect messy bun? And how the heck do you fold a fitted sheet?

These days, you can learn how to do almost anything on YouTube.

In fact, 67% of millennials revealed they can figure out the answers to most of their greatest quandaries thanks to the website we’ve all come to know and love.

That got us thinking about what we’ve learned from online tutorials. Earlier this morning, we all shared our favorite how-to videos. Take a listen:

Watch our favorite YouTube tutorials below:

Carson: How To Tie A Windsor Knot

Producer Angie: How To Fold A Fitted Sheet

Sarah: Adele Makeup Tutorial

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram