Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Find Out Who’s The Newest Front-Runner

By Sarah Carroll

It’s Tuesday morning and you know what that means? It’s time for another one of Booker’s epic Bachelor breakdowns!

Last week, it was all about Corinne’s crazy antics…and not much else has changed in the past seven days…but is that enough to keep things interesting?

“We have officially moved into the mid-season blues,” Booker told Carson earlier today. “Because there are seemingly 82 girls left and we only care about three, maybe four of them.”

ABC pulled out all the stops for this week’s group date — they whisked the ladies off to a farm in Nick’s hometown, not far from the very sexy Milwaukee.

The women literally had to shovel poop, except for Corinne, who claimed she had a “serious hand situation” going on…whatever that means.

But last night wasn’t ALL about Corinne. Booker declared a new front-runner on the show, fashion boutique owner Raven.

“She looks awful, but I like her, I think! She seems genuinely sweet, rough around the edges definitely, but real.”

Just how real is Raven? She admitted to Nick she beat her former boyfriend in the head with a stiletto heel after she found him having sex with another woman!

“That’s like a Carrie Underwood [music] video being described!” Carson said.

“She’s a little redneck-y,” Booker conceded, “But I do like her. She seems sincere. Look, he’s from a small town too. I don’t know. I’m going to put her in my top four!”

Booker didn’t have any interest in the two women who were kicked off the show last night, Christen and Brittany, but he did make a bold prediction for next week’s episode.

“Corinne, I think we’ve seen the last of her. I think she’s gone next week.”

Yup…that’s right. You heard it here first!

Make sure to find Booker on Twitter (@ChrisBooker) to follow along with his Bachelor live-tweets every Monday and then tune in on Tuesdays at 8:10am for his full recap!

