Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Angelina Jolie Will Give Her Salary For Perfume Gig To Charity

Angelina Jolie is continuing her mission to make the world a better place – this time, through perfume.

Luxury beauty brand Guerlain named Angelina the face of their upcoming perfume Mon Guerlain. Angelina, who has been a UN Ambassador since 2012, announced she will donate her entire salary for the gig to charity.

Mon Guerlain is due to hit shelves in March.

 

Perez also talked about La La Land score 14 Oscars nominations, Donald Trump claimed he lost the popular vote because of fraudulent votes by illegal aliens, Chris Brown fired back at Aziz Ansari for saying Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics, the Hollyweed guy hung an ‘IMPEACH’ sign over the Golden Gate Bridge on inauguration day, Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmys, an SNL writer was suspended indefinitely for making an insestive tweet about 10-year-old Barron Trump, Mel Gibson’s girlfriend gave birth to his ninth child, Laura Prepon is pregnant, Johnny Manzel gave Trump advice on Twitter then deleted his account, and Blac Chyna is no longer trying to trademark her married Kardashian name.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

