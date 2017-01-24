Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Angelina Jolie Will Give Her Salary For Perfume Gig To Charity

Angelina Jolie is continuing her mission to make the world a better place – this time, through perfume.

Luxury beauty brand Guerlain named Angelina the face of their upcoming perfume Mon Guerlain. Angelina, who has been a UN Ambassador since 2012, announced she will donate her entire salary for the gig to charity.

Mon Guerlain is due to hit shelves in March.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles