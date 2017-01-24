The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Lil Yachty & Kyle

By Desiree Bibayan

Eccentric rappers Lil Yachty & Kyle collab to make the unstoppable catchy hit, “iSPY.” You can hear “iSPY” on the air waves this Sunday on The BAE Show at 9pm or streaming online!

KYLE + LIL YACHTY “iSpy”

“iSPY” is the hit Kyle has been looking for. Previously known as Super Duper Kyle or K.i.D., the LA native has been on the come up for a minute. Growing up at the beach and listening to 80s hip hop, the rapper has a distinctive sound. His flow comes off as effortless and genuine but still has a catchy pop-ness to it. Pairing up with another rapper known for his blatant weirdness, Lil Yachty is the perfect feature on “iSPY.” Connecting over their eccentricity, the duo makes a single about staying positive amidst all the sh*t talkers and trying to get with girls via Instagram.