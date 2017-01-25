Best Valentine’s Day Activities In Los Angeles

A box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers may not be enough to win your Valentine’s heart – not when there are so many great activities to make Valentine’s Day extra special all over the LA basin. If you can’t decide what would make the perfect Valentine’s Day, we have you covered. Try a wine safari, a special event at the LA Zoo, a gondola ride, or go horseback riding.
“Toast To Ghost” Valentine’s Date Night
Clay On First
406 E. 1st Street, Unit B.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 495-4362
www.clayonfirst.com
Date: February 14, 2017 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm and 8pm to 10pm
On Valentine’s Day, visit “Toast To The Ghost” and do your best Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze impression as you take a two tour pottery class complete with wine, beer and snacks. It’s a great way to interact with your special someone while doing an interesting activity on Valentine’s Day! During the 2 hour class, couples will get to recreate the pottery love scene from the 1990 film “Ghost,” and learn the basics of pottery making. The cost is $125 per couple, and includes alcohol and snacks. The event also occurs on February 11, 2017 and February 12, 2017.
Valentine’s Day Sweetheart’s Diner & Dance Under Air Force One
Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Library
40 Presidential Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 522-2977
www.reaganfoundation.org
Date: February 14, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
With the Presidential election still in our minds, this Valentine’s Day activity will be a fun one to attend. From 6pm to 10pm, visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Library in Simi Valley for their Sweetheart’s Diner & Dance. Back again for its 10th year, the elegant evening will offer guests the chance to dine and dance under the legendary Air Force One from the Reagan years. Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne, and also choose between reserved and preferred table seating available for groups of four or more. Guests will also be served a three course meal by a professional wait staff, including gourmet hors d’oeuvres, while listening to live music. Tickets are $195 per couple and includes tax and gratuity. Reservations must be made by February 9, 2017 at 8am. Cocktail attire suggested.
Malibu Wine Safari
Malibu Wines
32111 Mulholland Hwy.
Malibu, CA 90265
(818) 497-2206
www.lasafaris.com
Join a wine safari and take a classic adventure around a thousand-acre vineyard and ranch. The Malibu Wine Safari includes scenic stops for wine pairings, plus the chance to meet zebras, camels, alpacas, and bison. Six different wines are served, all sourced from local area vineyards. Tours take place on open-air safari vehicles with tiered seating, and last between one and two and a half hours. Make a toast to romance!
Take a Flight
Los Angeles Helicopter Tours
Elite Helicopter Tours
(310) 948-4354
www.elitehelicoptertours.com
Take to the skies and let love soar while on the L.A. Helicopter Tour through Elite Helicopter Tours. This romantic Valentine’s Day helicopter ride takes flight and offers views of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Malibu and other beautiful areas of our great city. This year, they will be offering 3 highly romantic themed helicopter tours to choose from, along with a complimentary glass of champagne and a chocolate rose. Get a glimpse of the Hollywood Sign, and other landmarks across the city as you float above it all with your loved one. That’s what we call high flying romance.
Sex and the City Zoo
LA Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-4781
www.lazoo.org
Date: February 14, 2017 from 5pm – 9pm
Hear them roar! There’s a special Valentine’s Day celebration at the LA Zoo. “Sex and the City Zoo” is all about animal kingdom romance. A dinner from 7pm to 9pm features delicious desserts and a wine tasting, and there are animal walks led by docents and keepers, giving participants a chance to watch small animals up close. But, start the evening off at 5pm at the Witherbee Auditorium for your chance to take part in a reception and interesting conversation with a curator or keeper about one of the many vital conservation projects throughout the zoo.
Stroll Through Botanical Gardens
Huntington Gardens
1151 Oxford Rd.
San Marino, CA 91108
(626) 405-2100
www.huntington.org
With beautiful flora and fauna, perfectly shaded benches, and an elegant Japanese pavilion to explore, Huntington Gardens is the perfect spot to take a stroll in a botanical garden. Adding to the beauty of this landscaped location are several outdoor sculpture gardens, and a variety of indoor galleries packed with classical art. Descanso Gardens are another excellent choice for a Valentine’s Day stroll, if the weather is warm, the spring lilacs may bloom early.
Take a Gondola Ride
Gondola Getaway
5437 E Ocean Blvd.
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 433-9595
www.gondolagetawayinc.com
What could be more romantic than sitting back, relaxing, and enjoy a gentle and romantic cruise aboard a gondola with a spectacular harbor view, and a stripe-shirted gondolier? Gondola Getaway will be offering a Valentine’s Day week special where you can come experience the most romantic waterways in Los Angeles. The package offers one premium long stemmed rose for each couple, chocolate strawberries, a framed photo, and of course the great gondola ride. The package is $130 per person. But, the gondola rides are not just for Valentine’s Day. They offer gondola rides throughout the year.
Studio Movie Grill
Simi Valley Town Center
1555 Simi Town Center Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Phone: (805) 416-5339
www.studiomoviegrill.com
Date: February 14, 2017 at 7:15pm
This year, relive one of the most romantic films around with your special someone! Studio Movie Grill in Simi Valley will be offering a screening “The Notebook” for just $5 on Valentine’s Day. Based, on the book by Nicholas Sparks, the 2004 movie featuring the love story of Noah and Allie will be shown to everyone’s delight!
Make A Cake Together
Duff’s Cake Mix
8302 Melrose Ave.
LA, CA 90069
(323) 650-5555
www.duffscakemix.com
Duff’s Cakemix is a “DIY dessert design studio” where you can take your special Valentine and play edible artists together. The canvases? Pre-baked cakes and cupcakes that are lovingly crafted by Duff Goldman, star of the TV show “Ace of Cakes.” The studio offers decorating tools, sprinkles, icing, and the guidance to unleash decorating imagination. What could be more fun on Valentine’s Day?
Horseback Riding and BBQ
Sunset Ranch
3400 N Beachwood Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 469-5450
www.sunsetranchhollywood.com
Dates: February 14, 2017
Saddle up with your loved one on Valentine’s Day at Hollywood’s Sunset Ranch. Sunset Ranch offers a special Valentine’s Day horseback riding experience culminating in a BBQ. Take in terrific views of LA on a two-hour evening tour to Mt. Hollywood. On a clear day you’ll see the Pacific as well as the San Fernando Valley, plus views of the Hollywood sign. There’s also live country music back at the ranch, too. Nothing says “I Love You” like a 360-degree view of the city.
Visit A Museum For Free
Multiple Museums
Dates: February 14, 2017
Why not get a bit cultural on Valentine’s Day? Visit one of Los Angeles’ many museums and gain free entry today. From downtown Los Angeles’ Broad Museum to the Getty Museum, The Getty Villa, and the California Science Center, show up and view some incredibly interesting exhibits with your loved one.
Spend A Romantic Day At Disneyland
Disneyland
1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(877) 560-6477
www.disneyland.com
Dates: February 14, 2017
Disneyland, and Downtown Disney provide many opportunities for you and your special someone to have tons of fun! On Valentine’s Day, why not take a ride south to Anaheim and spend the day at Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom? The park is not just for kids. In fact, there are plenty of opportunities for romance at the happiest place on Earth. Hold on tight to your person on a ride, get photos taken and take photos in front of top attractions inside the park!
An Evening Under The Stars At An Elegant Restaurant
AOC Wine Bar and Restaurant
8700 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 859-9859
www.aocwinebar.com
This Valentine’s Day weekend, why not spend the evening with your special someone at the exclusive AOC Wine Bar and Restaurant? The ground-breaking wine bar with market-driven small plates menu and a terrific wine list will be offering a special four-course Valentine’s Day menu with multiple selections prepared by Chef de Cuisine Adam Cherney. Highlights from the menu include Tuna Kibbeh with Lavash, Avocado & Pickled Fresno Chiles; 1/2 Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce; Potato Gnocchi with Maine Lobster, Saffron & Pea Shoots; Oven-Roasted Mussels with Calamari, Tomato Confit, Red Wine & Green Garlic; Spanish Fried Chicken with Romesco Aïoli & Chile-Cumin Butter; Green Harissa-Grilled Sea Bass with Fennel, and Veal Saltimbocca with Celery Root Purée, Marsala & Dandelion. Suzanne Goin’s inspired vegetarian options are also available. There are larger platters designed for couples to share as well, including their half chicken with panzanella, fennel & green olives, a spiced lamb with toasted fregola, pine nuts, cherries and kale, and a tasty grilled rib eye steak with chanterelle potato gratin and red wine butter. Dessert choices include a vanilla panna cotta, a chocolate dulce de leche tart, and more. Pricing is $110 per guest, with an optional wine pairing available.