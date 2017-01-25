Best Valentine’s Day Activities In Los Angeles



A box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers may not be enough to win your Valentine’s heart – not when there are so many great activities to make Valentine’s Day extra special all over the LA basin. If you can’t decide what would make the perfect Valentine’s Day, we have you covered. Try a wine safari, a special event at the LA Zoo, a gondola ride, or go horseback riding.

“Toast To Ghost” Valentine’s Date Night

Clay On First

406 E. 1st Street, Unit B.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 495-4362

www.clayonfirst.com

On Valentine's Day, visit "Toast To The Ghost" and do your best Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze impression as you take a two tour pottery class complete with wine, beer and snacks. It's a great way to interact with your special someone while doing an interesting activity on Valentine's Day! During the 2 hour class, couples will get to recreate the pottery love scene from the 1990 film "Ghost," and learn the basics of pottery making. The cost is $125 per couple, and includes alcohol and snacks. The event also occurs on February 11, 2017 and February 12, 2017.





Valentine’s Day Sweetheart’s Diner & Dance Under Air Force One

Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Library

40 Presidential Dr

Simi Valley, CA 93065

(805) 522-2977

www.reaganfoundation.org

With the Presidential election still in our minds, this Valentine's Day activity will be a fun one to attend. From 6pm to 10pm, visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Library in Simi Valley for their Sweetheart's Diner & Dance. Back again for its 10th year, the elegant evening will offer guests the chance to dine and dance under the legendary Air Force One from the Reagan years. Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne, and also choose between reserved and preferred table seating available for groups of four or more. Guests will also be served a three course meal by a professional wait staff, including gourmet hors d'oeuvres, while listening to live music. Tickets are $195 per couple and includes tax and gratuity. Reservations must be made by February 9, 2017 at 8am. Cocktail attire suggested.





Malibu Wine Safari

Malibu Wines

32111 Mulholland Hwy.

Malibu, CA 90265

(818) 497-2206

Join a wine safari and take a classic adventure around a thousand-acre vineyard and ranch. The Malibu Wine Safari includes scenic stops for wine pairings, plus the chance to meet zebras, camels, alpacas, and bison. Six different wines are served, all sourced from local area vineyards. Tours take place on open-air safari vehicles with tiered seating, and last between one and two and a half hours. Make a toast to romance!





Take a Flight

Los Angeles Helicopter Tours

Elite Helicopter Tours

(310) 948-4354

Take to the skies and let love soar while on the L.A. Helicopter Tour through Elite Helicopter Tours. This romantic Valentine's Day helicopter ride takes flight and offers views of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Malibu and other beautiful areas of our great city. This year, they will be offering 3 highly romantic themed helicopter tours to choose from, along with a complimentary glass of champagne and a chocolate rose. Get a glimpse of the Hollywood Sign, and other landmarks across the city as you float above it all with your loved one. That's what we call high flying romance.





Sex and the City Zoo

LA Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4781

www.lazoo.org

Hear them roar! There's a special Valentine's Day celebration at the LA Zoo. "Sex and the City Zoo" is all about animal kingdom romance. A dinner from 7pm to 9pm features delicious desserts and a wine tasting, and there are animal walks led by docents and keepers, giving participants a chance to watch small animals up close. But, start the evening off at 5pm at the Witherbee Auditorium for your chance to take part in a reception and interesting conversation with a curator or keeper about one of the many vital conservation projects throughout the zoo.





Stroll Through Botanical Gardens

Huntington Gardens

1151 Oxford Rd.

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 405-2100

With beautiful flora and fauna, perfectly shaded benches, and an elegant Japanese pavilion to explore, Huntington Gardens is the perfect spot to take a stroll in a botanical garden. Adding to the beauty of this landscaped location are several outdoor sculpture gardens, and a variety of indoor galleries packed with classical art. Descanso Gardens are another excellent choice for a Valentine's Day stroll, if the weather is warm, the spring lilacs may bloom early.





Take a Gondola Ride

Gondola Getaway

5437 E Ocean Blvd.

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 433-9595

What could be more romantic than sitting back, relaxing, and enjoy a gentle and romantic cruise aboard a gondola with a spectacular harbor view, and a stripe-shirted gondolier? Gondola Getaway will be offering a Valentine's Day week special where you can come experience the most romantic waterways in Los Angeles. The package offers one premium long stemmed rose for each couple, chocolate strawberries, a framed photo, and of course the great gondola ride. The package is $130 per person. But, the gondola rides are not just for Valentine's Day. They offer gondola rides throughout the year.





Studio Movie Grill

Simi Valley Town Center

1555 Simi Town Center Way

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Phone: (805) 416-5339

www.studiomoviegrill.com

This year, relive one of the most romantic films around with your special someone! Studio Movie Grill in Simi Valley will be offering a screening "The Notebook" for just $5 on Valentine's Day. Based, on the book by Nicholas Sparks, the 2004 movie featuring the love story of Noah and Allie will be shown to everyone's delight!





Make A Cake Together

Duff’s Cake Mix

8302 Melrose Ave.

LA, CA 90069

(323) 650-5555

Duff's Cakemix is a "DIY dessert design studio" where you can take your special Valentine and play edible artists together. The canvases? Pre-baked cakes and cupcakes that are lovingly crafted by Duff Goldman, star of the TV show "Ace of Cakes." The studio offers decorating tools, sprinkles, icing, and the guidance to unleash decorating imagination. What could be more fun on Valentine's Day?





Horseback Riding and BBQ

Sunset Ranch

3400 N Beachwood Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 469-5450

www.sunsetranchhollywood.com

Saddle up with your loved one on Valentine's Day at Hollywood's Sunset Ranch. Sunset Ranch offers a special Valentine's Day horseback riding experience culminating in a BBQ. Take in terrific views of LA on a two-hour evening tour to Mt. Hollywood. On a clear day you'll see the Pacific as well as the San Fernando Valley, plus views of the Hollywood sign. There's also live country music back at the ranch, too. Nothing says "I Love You" like a 360-degree view of the city.





Visit A Museum For Free

Multiple Museums

Why not get a bit cultural on Valentine's Day? Visit one of Los Angeles' many museums and gain free entry today. From downtown Los Angeles' Broad Museum to the Getty Museum, The Getty Villa, and the California Science Center, show up and view some incredibly interesting exhibits with your loved one. Related: Best Museums With Free Admission In Los Angeles





Spend A Romantic Day At Disneyland

Disneyland

1313 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(877) 560-6477

www.disneyland.com

Disneyland, and Downtown Disney provide many opportunities for you and your special someone to have tons of fun! On Valentine's Day, why not take a ride south to Anaheim and spend the day at Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom? The park is not just for kids. In fact, there are plenty of opportunities for romance at the happiest place on Earth. Hold on tight to your person on a ride, get photos taken and take photos in front of top attractions inside the park! Related: Shoppers, Food & Entertainment Guide To Downtown Disney


