Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Confirmed for Las Vegas Shows

2017 will be one long pool party for these artists. January 25, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: Afrojack, Calvin Harris, hakkas, Zedd

By Hayden Wright

The Hakkasan Group is a leading purveyor of EDM delights to Las Vegas, one of the world’s dance music capitals. The group just announced some big additions to its lineup of Vegas talent: Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd will perform residencies and other engagements throughout 2017.

Related: Watch Taylor Swift Perform ‘This Is What You Came For’ Live for First Time

That includes venues like Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand and JEWEL Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino.

In addition, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and other artists from years past have renewed their contracts with Hakkasan.

“We have seen our residents grow and thrive here in Las Vegas and through our expansive roster of talent we are able to provide guests with the most extraordinary entertainment experience possible across all of our venues,” said the group’s vice president of entertainment James Algate.

“With an extremely talented group of long-time residents and new artists on the rise, we believe that this year’s lineup contains an incredibly strong and gifted collection of artists and we look forward to welcoming them to the Hakkasan Group family.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live