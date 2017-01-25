Guide To The Santa Monica Pier





Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is an iconic part of life in Los Angeles, with fun attractions, games, and dining that draws visitors and locals alike. This classic spot at the end of Colorado Avenue is more than a hundred years old, and has an historic carousel to prove it. From the cutting edge rides at Pacific Park to a dining spots with great sunset views, the Santa Monica Pier offers something fun for everyone to experience.200 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-8901

Activities



Ferris Wheel

www.pacpark.com 380 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-8744 Arguably Pacific Park’s most popular ride, this Ferris Wheel offers an amazing view of LA and out to sea, from comfortable cars that seat up to four riders. The kaleidoscopic colors at the center of the wheel are all solar powered. What could be better than an environmentally friendly thrill ride.





Play At The Arcade

www.pacpark.com 380 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-8744 From nostalgic games like Skeeball to the today’s trendiest video games, there’s plenty of playing fun in the arcade on Santa Monica Pier. Games of chance invite players to win enormous stuffed toy prizes in a classic arcade.





Ride The Carousel

Best Places To Eat



Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

Rusty’s Surf Ranch

Great Spots To Explore



Santa Monica Pier Aquarium

www.healthebay.org 1600 Ocean Front WalkSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-6149 Located beneath the pier, the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium is operated by the non-profit organization Heal the Bay. Educational presentations and classes are offered here along with marine life exhibits that highlight over one hundred species, native to Santa Monica Bay. Visitors can explore three touch-tanks, or see exhibits feature sharks and rays, an under-the-pier environment, crustaceans, and a kelp forest, among others.





Trapeze School

losangeles.trapezeschool.com 370 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 394-5800 The Trapeze School on Santa Monica pier offers classes in flying and static trapeze, as well as silks, ropes, and trampoline. In short: if you’re longing for a new and daring adventure, take a class and learn to fly with views of the sea and pier as the backdrop.





Twilight Concerts

www.santamonicapier.org Summer weather brings out a Los Angeles area tradition on the Santa Monica Pier: Twilight Concerts. This free Thursday night series is entering its 31st years with acts ranging from Americana to Indie Pop, reggae, and funk and soul. The price is definitely right to hear these high caliber musical acts right on the pier: the twilight concert series is free.

