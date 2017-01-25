Guide To The Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is an iconic part of life in Los Angeles, with fun attractions, games, and dining that draws visitors and locals alike. This classic spot at the end of Colorado Avenue is more than a hundred years old, and has an historic carousel to prove it. From the cutting edge rides at Pacific Park to a dining spots with great sunset views, the Santa Monica Pier offers something fun for everyone to experience.
 
Santa Monica Pier
200 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-8901
www.santamonicapier.org
 

 
Activities
(credit: The Albright restaurant on Santa Monica Pier)

(credit: The Albright restaurant on Santa Monica Pier)


Ferris Wheel
380 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-8744
www.pacpark.com

Arguably Pacific Park’s most popular ride, this Ferris Wheel offers an amazing view of LA and out to sea, from comfortable cars that seat up to four riders. The kaleidoscopic colors at the center of the wheel are all solar powered. What could be better than an environmentally friendly thrill ride.
 

(credit: Pacific Park)

(credit: Pacific Park)


Play At The Arcade
380 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-8744
www.pacpark.com

From nostalgic games like Skeeball to the today’s trendiest video games, there’s plenty of playing fun in the arcade on Santa Monica Pier. Games of chance invite players to win enormous stuffed toy prizes in a classic arcade.
 

(credit: SMgov.net)

(credit: SMgov.net)


Ride The Carousel
200 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-8901

This elegant and beautifully designed carousel is housed in the original 1920s era carousel hippodrome. Kids and adults alike flock to take a ride on the lovingly restored and iconic carousel, located closed to the entrance to the pier.
 

 
Best Places To Eat
(credit: Bubba Gump)

(credit: Bubba Gump)


Bubba Gump Shrimp Company
301 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-0458

Add a little Southern style and spice to your sea food at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. This pleasant chain restaurant is a fun spot to enjoy shrimp served in a variety of tasty styles. Whether you like it grilled, fried, popcorn-style, or crispy with coconut, this is the place to get your shrimp on.
 
 
 
 

(credit: Rusty’s Surf Ranch)

(credit: Rusty’s Surf Ranch)


Rusty’s Surf Ranch
256 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-PIER

Rusty’s Surf Ranch dishes up entertainment 7 days a week, along with popular dishes from burgers to fried calamari. Enjoy musical acts including an exciting battle of the bands while dining on traditional American favorites or dishes with a South of the Border flair. Try the house-made beer battered fish and chips, or indulge in some mussels and fries. An outdoor patio allows alfresco pier-side dining, too.
 

 
Great Spots To Explore
(credit: Santa Monica Pier Aquarium)

(credit: Santa Monica Pier Aquarium)


Santa Monica Pier Aquarium
1600 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-6149
www.healthebay.org

Located beneath the pier, the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium is operated by the non-profit organization Heal the Bay. Educational presentations and classes are offered here along with marine life exhibits that highlight over one hundred species, native to Santa Monica Bay. Visitors can explore three touch-tanks, or see exhibits feature sharks and rays, an under-the-pier environment, crustaceans, and a kelp forest, among others.
 

(credit: Trapeze School of NY/LA)

(credit: Trapeze School of NY/LA)


Trapeze School
370 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 394-5800
losangeles.trapezeschool.com

The Trapeze School on Santa Monica pier offers classes in flying and static trapeze, as well as silks, ropes, and trampoline. In short: if you’re longing for a new and daring adventure, take a class and learn to fly with views of the sea and pier as the backdrop.
 

(credit: Twilight Concerts)

(credit: Twilight Concerts)


Twilight Concerts
www.santamonicapier.org

Summer weather brings out a Los Angeles area tradition on the Santa Monica Pier: Twilight Concerts. This free Thursday night series is entering its 31st years with acts ranging from Americana to Indie Pop, reggae, and funk and soul. The price is definitely right to hear these high caliber musical acts right on the pier: the twilight concert series is free.
 

 
Genie Davis is a multi-published journalist, novelist, and screenwriter. She lives near the beach in Los Angeles. See more on: CBSLA | eco-exist.com | geniedavis.com | DiversionsLA | Twitter.

