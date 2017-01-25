Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kim Kardashian’s Visit To Dubai Disability Center Under Investigation

January 25, 2017 11:35 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Carson Daly, Chelsea Handler, Donald Trump, Erin Andrews, Kellyanne Conway, Kim Kardashian, Melania Trump, Michael Jackson, Monica Lewinsky, Netflix, Paris Jackson, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian made an extra stop in Dubai to visit disabled children after taking the stage at a make-up master class, and it’s caused a full on investigation of the Rashid Center for the Disabled.

According to authorities, Kim’s visit was not pre-approved. The investigation also takes issue with the kids wearing shirts bearing the image of Kim’s face.

Perez also talked about Kellyanne Conway got into a fist fight at the inauguration, Tom Brady explained his friendship with Donald Trump, Chelsea Handler says Barron Trump should be left alone but Melania Trump is fair game, Netflix is rebooting ‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ with a Donald Trump-twist , Sports anchor Erin Andrews revealed she secretly battled cervical cancer last year, Monica Lewinsky defended the SNL writer who was suspended for making fun of Barron Trump, and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is on the cover of Rolling Stone with an interview about her relationship with her father and why she believes he was murdered.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

More from Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live