Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kim Kardashian’s Visit To Dubai Disability Center Under Investigation

Kim Kardashian made an extra stop in Dubai to visit disabled children after taking the stage at a make-up master class, and it’s caused a full on investigation of the Rashid Center for the Disabled.

According to authorities, Kim’s visit was not pre-approved. The investigation also takes issue with the kids wearing shirts bearing the image of Kim’s face.

Perez also talked about Kellyanne Conway got into a fist fight at the inauguration, Tom Brady explained his friendship with Donald Trump, Chelsea Handler says Barron Trump should be left alone but Melania Trump is fair game, Netflix is rebooting ‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ with a Donald Trump-twist , Sports anchor Erin Andrews revealed she secretly battled cervical cancer last year, Monica Lewinsky defended the SNL writer who was suspended for making fun of Barron Trump, and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is on the cover of Rolling Stone with an interview about her relationship with her father and why she believes he was murdered.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles