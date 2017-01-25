Should Men Always Pay On The First Date?

By Sarah Carroll
First dates already tend to be super awkward, but then there’s that uncomfortable moment when the bill comes.
Who should pay? Should you split the check 50/50 or should one person pick up the entire thing?
According to professional matchmaking company Meet Mazal, in a heterosexual relationship, the man should ALWAYS pay.
All of us independent women over here were like…um hello?! This is 2017! Here’s why they made that claim:
- It immediately diffuses an awkward situation.
- It’s tradition.
- It clearly proves you’re on a date, not a friendly meet-up.
- It sets the tone for your future relationship.
Sure, men paying for the first date can be a chivalrous gesture, but what did the morning show have to say about this debate? Take a listen: