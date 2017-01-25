Ridiculous Super Bowl 2017 Prop Bets

By Sarah Carroll

The Super Bowl goes down in 11 days, but you can already start placing your bets!

There’s something for everyone, even if you’re not a football fan.

What color hair will Lady Gaga have during the halftime show? How often will ‘Deflategate’ be mentioned? And how many times will supermodel Gisele Bundchen appear on the screen supporting her husband Tom Brady?

Bookmaker.eu has already released its list of prop bets for Super Bowl 51. Check out the highlights below:

Number of times “DeflateGate” is said during the broadcast

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Number of times “dynasty” is said during the broadcast

Over 3.5 (-130)

Under 3.5 (+100)

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman mention that Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast?

Yes -170

No +135

Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction that “must expose an intimate part of the body?”

15-1 odds

Lady Gaga’s hair color

Blonde/Yellow -170

Brown +200

Green +1000

Pink +1500

White +1500

Blue +1500

Purple +2000

Orange +2000

Will Lady Gaga perform on the roof of the stadium?

12-5 odds (about 29%)

How many times will Lady Gaga mention “Trump” during the halftime show?

9-5 odds (about 35%)

Which song will Lady Gaga sing first during the halftime show?

Bad Romance -115

Born This Way +800

The Edge of Glory +900

Just Dance +1100

Applause +2000

Poker Face +2500

Paparazzi +3000

Field – Any Other Song +165

How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the broadcast?

Over/under 1.5 commercials

How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown during the broadcast?

Over/under 1.5 times

Odds that Joe Buck or Troy Aikman will mention Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast

1-2 odds (about 66%)

Odds on Bill Belichick’s hoodie color in the Super Bowl:

Blue: 3/4

Grey: 5/3

Red: 9/1

No hoodie: 9/1

