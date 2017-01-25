The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Ariana Grande & Future

By Desiree Bibayan

Pop queen Ariana Grande pairs up with Atlanta rapper Future to make a flirty hit that is soon to take over the air waves!

Listen to The BAE Show Sundays at 9pm to hear the best new music.

She went from performing on Broadway to being a teen idol on Nickelodeon and to finally being what she always wanted- a singer. Ariana Grande is known around the world for her Mariah Carey like vocals. It’s landed her multiple Grammy Award nominations and one of the most followed people on social media from YouTube to Instagram. In the music industry, Ariana has a reputation for her unshaken certainty. She knows what she wants and she’s going to work endlessly to get it. Now, at Spotify’s 12th most listened to artist in the world, Ariana has more freedom to be herself, she’s unapologetic about expressing her sexuality and making more R&B type pop. The 23 year old has already made tracks with Nicki Minaj, Bean Sean, Iggy Azalea, Mac Miller, and now Future. “Everyday” is a fun, soulful, flirty hit that is about to be Ariana’s 4th single off of “Dangerous Woman”.