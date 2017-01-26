Breadcrumbing: The Newest (And Most Annoying) Dating Trend

By Sarah Carroll

When it comes to dating…it’s a jungle out there!

We all claim we don’t want to play “games,” but in the real world, we’re so savage with our romantic pursuits!

There’s ghosting, benching, haunting, slow fading, cuffing season, etc. It’s pretty much impossible to keep up these days.

We’re kicking off 2017 with a brand new dating trend called breadcrumbing.

According to Urban Dictionary, it’s defined as “the act of sending out flirtatious, but non-committal text messages (i.e. breadcrumbs) to members of the opposite sex in order to lure a sexual partner without expanding much effort.”

This includes everything from booty call texts to random likes on your latest Instagram post.

Basically, you’re baiting someone without any intention of meeting up with them in the future.

Why do people breadcrumb? Some says it’s for attention, others claim some people are too shy to transition from an online conversation to a real-world relationship.

Whatever the reason, it’s lame, and now you’ve been officially warned!

