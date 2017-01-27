Mischa Barton Hospitalized For Mental Evaluation

By Sarah Carroll

Mischa Barton, best known for her role on The OC, was hospitalized Thursday (Jan. 26) following an incident at her home.

According to People, police arrived on the scene in West Hollywood following multiple disturbance calls.

She was photographed hanging over her yard’s fence, calling her mother a witch, and saying “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”

The 31-year-old actress was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” when she eventually agreed to go to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Barton celebrated her birthday this past Wednesday. A source who attended the party said she “seemed like she was having a great time.”

In 2009, Barton suffered what she described as a “full-on breakdown.”

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram