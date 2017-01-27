Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Mama June Will Get A Massive Makeover On Reality TV

January 27, 2017 11:45 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Carson Daly, honey boo boo, Mama June, Mischa Barton, Paula Patton, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, reality TV, Robin Thicke, Zooey Deschanel

Honey Boo Boo’s mom has  landed a gig on WE tv that will document a major, total body makeover.

Mama June has already received gastric sleeve surgery and is set to undergo plastic surgery and an intense fitness routine. By the end of the series, Mama June will emerge with a completely different appearance. The show will also follow the former TLC star’s dating life after completing the transformation.

‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ debuts February 24 on WE tv and will continue for seven, one-hour episodes.

Perez also talked about Mischa Barton was hospitalized for mental evaluation after an incident at her home, Robin Thicke was stripped of his visitation privileges after Paula Patton accused him of domestic violence, and Zooey Deschanel is pregnant with her second child.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

