Subtle Signs Someone Is Flirting With You

January 27, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: dating, flirting, love, Relationships

By Sarah Carroll

These days, dating apps take the mystery out of flirting.

If you swiped right and they did too…boom! You know there’s at least a little attraction between you two.

But what if you’re out in the wild, you know…at a bar, a house party, or school? Sometimes it’s almost impossible to tell if someone is into you or if they’re just being nice.

According to the Ciao dating app, here are three not-so-obvious signs that they’re crushing on you…

  1. They blink more than usual while talking to you. When you’re interested in someone, you tend to make a lot of eye contact and that dries out the ol’ peepers, so don’t be surprised when they start blinking more frequently to compensate for it.
  2. They lean in towards you during your conversation. The less space between you two, the better. Bonus points if they make any physical contact with you, like touching your arm.
  3. They notice little things about you. Did you recently get a hair cut? Or maybe you got a brand new pair of kicks? If they like you, they’ll definitely be throwing out the compliments left and right.

