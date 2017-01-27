The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Alina Baraz

January 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Alina Baraz, The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan 

Two new artist with strong vocals make one of the romantic songs of the year.

Tune into The BAE show Sundays at 9pm to hear the best new music!

Alina Baraz is fresh on the rise and making dreamy chilled out music. The singer songwriter was pumping out songs onto SoundCloud until producer Galiantis started sending her tracks to sing over. Their collaborative work took the online community by storm with millions of plays. Now, working on her own album, Alina has paired up with Khalid, fellow newcomer who is getting known for his powerful vocals. Together, Alina & Khalid make a delightfully dreamy duo.

