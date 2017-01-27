WATCH: It Is Physically Possible To Sneeze With Your Eyes Open

By Sarah Carroll

We argue about a lot of things here at Carson Daly Mornings, but this morning we had our most heated debate yet!

What got us so fired up? Sneezing…yes, SNEEZING.

Surfer Stephen claimed he doesn’t close his eyes when he sneezes, but how is that even possible?!

We didn’t believe him, until we turned to the ol’ Google machine for the answer.

According to MythBusters, “The nose and eyes are linked by cranial nerves, so the stimulation from the sneeze travels up one nerve to the brain, then down another nerve to the eyelids, triggering a blink for most people. However, it’s possible for some people to sneeze with their eyes open — without fear of peeper loss.”

And then there’s this YouTube gem we discovered this morning. Check out this girl’s “special talent” below…

