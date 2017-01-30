This 31-Year-Old Actor & His 89-Year-Old Roommate Are #FriendshipGoals

By Sarah Carroll

You can find friendship in the most unlikely of places, and few know that better than Chris Salvatore and Norma Cook.

Chris, a 31-year-old actor, met his now 89-year-old neighbor Norma a few years ago when he moved into the same apartment building.

It started with simple hellos from their apartment windows, but it became so much more when one day, Chris decided to knock on Norma’s door to get to know her better.

Norma’s been battling leukemia for a while now and once Chris found out she didn’t have any family nearby, he knew he had to help.

He launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Norma’s home healthcare. He also began to post adorable photos and videos of them hanging out together to raise awareness for the cause.

#MyNeighborNorma went viral, raising more than $25,000 in 24 hours. But as we all know, healthcare is expensive. Once the money ran out, Chris invited Norma to move into his apartment so he could help provide round-the-clock care.

Carson called up Chris earlier this morning to hear all about the most adorable friendship ever. Chris has devoted his own valuable time and resources towards helping Norma, but he couldn’t stop talking about the impact she’s had on him.

“I’m an actor, so sometimes in Hollywood it’s always ‘me, me, me’ and self-promotion and ‘hustle, hustle, hustle.’ You know, sometimes it gets really lonely and you start to feel kind of narcissistic and she’s really kind of taught me about what’s really important in life and that’s just to be kind to one another, to be selfless to one another, you know, to help people out.”

