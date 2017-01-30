Drake’s L.A. Mansion for Sale at More than Double what He Paid

By Amanda Wicks

Drake may have started from the bottom (according to him), but there’s no question the Canadian rapper knows how to live big and loves doing it.

Evidence of just how luxurious his life has become can be seen in his Hidden Hills mansion aka “Yolo Estate.” Drake recently listed the property for sale at nearly $20 million, a huge increase over the $7.7 million he initially spent on it back when he purchased the property in 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times.

So what exactly does Drake have at his 12,500 square feet compound to make it extra special? You name it. There’s a swim-in grotto complete with two statues of girls wearing bikinis, a wet bar, and an 80-foot waterslide. Then there’s the tennis court, basketball court, and beach volleyball court. Inside, Drake’s got a mechanical bull, a wine cellar, a spa room and a 25-seat movie theater, plus six bedrooms and an impressive 10 bathrooms. Flip through photos of the house and grounds on Curbed.

During his Boy Meets World Tour stop in Amsterdam, Drake previewed a song off his forthcoming playlist project More Life where he detailed having a recording studio on his yacht so we would expect no less of his lavish lifestyle on land.