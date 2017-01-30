Jimmy Fallon Reads #WorstLieIEverTold Hashtag Tweets

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve all lied at one point or another.

Most of the time, it’s pretty harmless. “Yes, you DO look good in those jeans,” or “that sardine casserole really WAS delicious!”

But every now and then, the lies get a little outrageous.

Last week, Jimmy Fallon asked his fans to fess up with their worst fibs.

They submitted their lies on Twitter, via the hashtag #WorstLieIEverTold and the Tonight Show host read the most hilarious responses on his late night talk show.

“I once told my sister there was a coin between a nickel and a dime called a ‘dickel.’ She believed in ‘dickels’ for a week,” @FERGet_it revealed.

Dang…that’s just SAVAGE!

Check out the rest of the segment below:

