Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Calls for Unity Against Trump Administration

By Amanda Wicks

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. Shortly after his election in November, she wrote an open letter criticizing his supporters, and now she has once again taken up her pen to share her thoughts on his recent executive order banning refugees and VISA- and green card-holders from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Jauregui shared her open letter with People. “Raise your hand if you are an immigrant, or the sons and daughters of immigrant parents, or the grandchildren of immigrants, or the great-grandchildren, or great-great-grandchildren? Wait…are everyone’s hands up—including yours, Mr. Trump—except for the Indigenous people of the Americas?! Because they should be,” she wrote in the opening.

Jauregui went on to explain how important immigrants are to the United States. “This country was built and continues to survive off the backs of immigrants and refugees,” she wrote. “The term refugee in itself is such a significant word. These people are not terrorists: Many are escaping wars that we created in their lands. To tell another human being that the disastrous tortures of war are not important and to then go even a step further and insult their plight for freedom by labeling them “terrorists” is just disrespectful to humanity. The only terrorism that both history and I have experienced has been at the hands of powerful White men who are willing to systematically kill and conquer without an ounce of empathy for anything but their pockets.”

In the end, she encouraged everyone to unify against Trump. “We need to come together and let this administration know that we are not going to stand for another Nazi Germany or Stalin Russia or Mao Zedong China,” she wrote. “The list is endless in the course of history, and it all happens the exact same way. The phrase history repeats itself is not a cliché for free.”