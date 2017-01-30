Migos Respond to Super Bowl Halftime Petition: ‘Let’s do it!’

By Amanda Wicks

If Lady Gaga feels unable to perform her Super Bowl Halftime duties on February 5th, Migos are ready and waiting in the wings.

Related: Lady Gaga’s Sister Suggested Starting Halftime Show on the Roof

The Atlanta trio got wind of the Change.org petition going around requesting they perform instead of Gaga at the big halftime event, and they are totally cool with the idea.

Speaking with Music Choice, the trio voiced their approval. “I didn’t even know it was real, and people really got signatures,” Quavo said. “Let’s do it. We got the Atlanta Falcons, and we got the Atlanta trio. ”

He added that both the group and the team were about to take home their first championships, one for music and one for football, so “It only makes sense.” The petition currently has over 23,000 signatures.