Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Fifth Harmony Backs Out Of NHL All-Star Game Due To Illness

Fifth Harmony was supposed to perform the National Anthem at the NHL All-Star game at Staples Center, but backed out last minute because Dinah got sick while prepping for the show!

The paramedics were called to the scene and Dinah was reportedly put on a stretcher for treatment but was not admitted to the hospital.

Get well soon, Dinah!

Perez also talked about the SAG awards red carpet fashion and Winona Ryder’s facial expressions during her co-star’s acceptance speech, Starbucks in hiring 10,000 refugees, Lindsay Lohan met with a Syrian refugee and the Turkish President, Miss France was crowned Miss Universe, Paula Patton accused Robin Thicke of abusing drugs during their marriage, Mischa Barton says her outburst was caused by being drugged at a party, Ben Affleck’s movie ‘Live By Night’ is flopping, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will have a joint public memorial at Forest Lawn, Megyn Kelly will host an hour of the TODAY show, Celine Dion will mentor Gwen Stefani’s team on The Voice this season, ‘Flip Or Flop’s Christina & Tarek El Moussa want to continue doing their show despite tensions on set during their divorced.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles