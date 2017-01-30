The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album, 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

The Chainsmokers have big plans for 2017. The duo just announced they’ll be releasing their debut album. No word yet on a title or release date, though.

Related: The Chainsmokers are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYs

They’ll also embark on an extensive North American with Kiiara and singer Emily Warren.

The Chainsmokers will kick things off in Miami, Florida on April 13th and wrap them up in Queens, New York on June 10th. General ticket sales begin Friday, February 3rd. For more information, visit The Chainsmokers’ website and check out the full list of dates below.

4/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

4/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

4/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

4/18 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

4/20 Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

4/21 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

4/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

4/25 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

4/26 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

4/27 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

4/28 Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/29 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

4/30 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5/2 West Valley City @ UT Maverik Center

5/4 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

5/5 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

5/6 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

5/8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

5/9 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

5/11 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

5/13 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

5/16 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/17 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

5/18 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

5/20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

5/23 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

5/24 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

5/25 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

5/26 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/30 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/1 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/2 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/3 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

6/4 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

6/7 Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

6/9 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium