This Week in Sports: Super Bowl LI, Gold vs. Ice

by Brian Bernstein

Are you ready for some football?! I hope so because now is the time to grab your giant bags of chips, your coolers of beer and soda, stock up on plenty of dip, burgers, and hotdogs, and bust out that 10-by-10 blank checkered board because this Sunday is Super Bowl LI (51).

So the question now is who you got?

On one side you got the good guys from Atlanta. A team with a core group of players who have never been to a Super Bowl nor have they done anything to piss off the league like cheating.

Standing in their way are the bad guys. A team everybody hates. A team known for cheating multiple times, with a coach who mumbles every word he speaks and the so-called “Golden Boy” of football. The bad guys have been here before, six times actually, and nobody wants to see them win it again. Unless of course, you’re from Boston.

So lets break it down. Good versus evil.

The Atlanta Falcons franchise is playing in just their second ever Super Bowl. The first one didn’t go so well when the Dirty Birds lost 34-19 to the Denver Broncos in 1999, but this team is different, it’s better. Their offense is stacked to the brim with playmakers, their quarterback has “ice” in his veins, and their defense lowers the boom.

QB Matt “Matty Ice” Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones anchor the offense. Ryan is having a MVP type of season and is considered the front-runner by most. He has completed 70 percent of his passes, thrown 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 117.1 (yes, that’s really good).

Then there’s Julio Jones, who in my mind is hands down the best receiver in the game, no if ands or buts. No one makes tougher catches and more clutch/big plays consistently than Jones. The Patriots have never faced a receiver with his size and magnitude before and therefore I do not believe it’s possible to devise a plan to hold him in check.

But lets say Belichick, by some miraculous event; schemes up a plan to stop Jones, awesome, the Falcons will take it. Why? Because then receiver Mohamed Sanu, tight ends Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo, and running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman will have big games. Like I said, STACKED!

That’s just not fair to equip a QB who loves to share the wealth with that many weapons.

Now lets move to the outlaws.

Lets start with the “Golden Boy,” aka Tom Brady. You may know him from such films as Ted 2, and NFL’s best picture Deflategate. After an investigation that lasted over a year and one acquitted ban, NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell finally put his thumb down and suspended Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season. Cue the boos from all Bostonians.

Now Brady is having a MVP season as well, and some would even argue that he’s the front-runner, but the fact of the matter is the Patriots are all Brady. Stop him and you stop the Pats.

I know what you’re thinking Pats fans, what about Le Garrette Blount, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, and Martellus Bennett? Well they’re good and all, but they’re not playmakers, they’re just solid.

But back to Brady. He’s not comfortable when he has to move out of the pocket or has very little time to throw. If you make him feel rushed then he won’t be as good or as accurate, so if you can get a pass rush going without blitzing then you have the upper hand. But there inlays the problem for the Falcons because head coach Dan Quinn loves to blitz. Do you see the chess match here?

So who wins? Well it’s hard to pick against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, they’re just so good in big games. Both teams will get stops, both teams will score, however, I think the advantage goes to the Falcons.

Not only has Dan Quinn schemed for the Pats in a previous Super Bowl when he was the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator, but Atlanta’s offense is clicking on all cylinders and Jones will be the x-factor that the Pats will have no answer for.

I’m going bold and picking the Falcons to win their first ever Lombardi Trophy 38-31.