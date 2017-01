By Sarah Carroll

Stranger Things won the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble Sunday night, and no one was more excited about it than Winona Ryder.

While her costar, David Harbour, gave an emotional acceptance speech about the current state of politics, Ryder made a series of animated facial expressions that became instant memes.

Joy, confusion, agreement…she really covered the entire spectrum!

Check out our favorite GIFs below:

God bless Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/tTHpFoGbkk — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 30, 2017