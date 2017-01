By Radio.com Staff

Big Sean has shared the track listing for his new album I Decided.

The project features some high profile features including Eminem on “No Favors,” Migos on “Sacrifices” and The Dream on “Sunday Morning Jetpack.”

I Decided. drops this Friday, February 3rd. Check out Sean’s full track below.