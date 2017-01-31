Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Bored In The Big Easy

By Sarah Carroll

On paper, this week’s episode of The Bachelor sounds juicy AF.

Nick whisked away the women to New Orleans for a group date, a one-on-one date, and a dreaded 2-on-1 date.

But according to super-fan Booker, Monday’s show was like the Los Angeles Lakers — usually good, “but right now they blow!” (Hey, he said it…not us!)

And furthermore, he’s finally figured out why this season is so unwatchable.

“The problem is, you don’t root for him to like anybody, except for maybe Corinne because that’s who he deserves! He deserves her. He doesn’t deserve any of the other girls.”

“You don’t believe a guy for the third time is going to fall in love on a reality TV show,” Booker continued. “I mean, you have to suspend disbelief to watch the show, but you can’t suspend it this much! It’s just no fun for any of us.”

But last night wasn’t a complete waste of time. Fan favorite Rachel got some major face time during her one-on-one with Nick.

“The whole date, I kind of find myself begging for her to run from him, but she likes him,” Booker admitted. “I’m going to put her in my top three. I don’t think she’s going to win the whole thing, but I’m going to make a prediction right now — we have the first black Bachelorette next season because she’s that hot and people love her that much, so keep an eye out for her.”

Also on Booker’s radar? Raven, the first woman this season to drop the L-bomb. That’s right, she told Nick she’s in love, which is good enough to earn her a spot in Booker’s top five.

Monday’s two-on-one date pitted the villain Corinne against the show’s “nobody” Taylor. No surprises here…Taylor was sent packing after Nick didn’t give her a rose.

“Of course Corinne gets to stay because she’s the star of the show,” Booker told Carson.

Will Corinne manage to weasel her way into Nick’s heart for good? Guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out!

