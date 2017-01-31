Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Bruno Mars’ Dad Gave Him His Stage Name

In case you didn’t know, Bruno Mars is not Bruno Mars’ real name. It’s actually Peter Gene Hernandez, but he’s been going by Bruno since his dad gave him the nickname when he was just 2 years old.

Bruno explained how his childhood nickname became his professional persona in a revealing interview with Latina Magazine stating, “The real story is: I was going to go by ‘Bruno,’ one name. Mars just kind of came joking around because that sounds bigger than life. That was it, simple as that.”

The interview also covered Bruno’s Puerto Rican father, how black music has influenced his music and Bruno’s confession that he would give us music if he could see his mom again.

Perez also talked about…Winona Ryder said she made those crazy facial expressions at the SAG Awards because she couldn’t hear her co-star’s acceptance speech, Pharrell and his wife are expecting triplets, former Bachelor contestant Ida Marie De Los Santos got arrested for shoplifting, Oprah will be a contributor on 60 Minutes, Drake, Kanye, and Justin Bieber will not attend the Grammys, Dr. Luke is countersuing Kesha for libel and defamation, Olivia Munn might be engaged to Aaron Rodgers, Ben Affleck backed out of directing The Batman so he can focus on acting in the title role, and Boy Scouts will now allow transgender boys to join.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles