Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Bruno Mars’ Dad Gave Him His Stage Name

January 31, 2017 11:03 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Ben Affleck, boy scouts, Bruno Mars, Carson Daly, Dr. Luke, Drake, grammys, Ida Marie De Los Santos, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Kesha, Olivia Munn, Oprah, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Pharrell, SAG Awards, The Bachelor, Winona Ryder

In case you didn’t know, Bruno Mars is not Bruno Mars’ real name. It’s actually Peter Gene Hernandez, but he’s been going by Bruno since his dad gave him the nickname when he was just 2 years old.

Bruno explained how his childhood nickname became his professional persona in a revealing interview with Latina Magazine stating, “The real story is: I was going to go by ‘Bruno,’ one name. Mars just kind of came joking around because that sounds bigger than life. That was it, simple as that.”

The interview also covered Bruno’s Puerto Rican father, how black music has influenced his music and Bruno’s confession that he would give us music if he could see his mom again.

Perez also talked about…Winona Ryder said she made those crazy facial expressions at the SAG Awards because she couldn’t hear her co-star’s acceptance speech, Pharrell and his wife are expecting triplets, former Bachelor contestant Ida Marie De Los Santos got arrested for shoplifting, Oprah will be a contributor on 60 Minutes, Drake, Kanye, and Justin Bieber will not attend the Grammys, Dr. Luke is countersuing Kesha for libel and defamation, Olivia Munn might be engaged to Aaron Rodgers, Ben Affleck backed out of directing The Batman so he can focus on acting in the title role, and Boy Scouts will now allow transgender boys to join.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

More from Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live