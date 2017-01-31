Storybook Cosmetics First Look Of Their “Harry Potter” Eyeshadows

January 31, 2017 3:22 PM

by Crystal Zahler

You can travel to the land of Hogwarts and now you can get glammed up with beautiful Wizardry and Witchcraft eye shadows!

The shadows are extremely magical and you can check them out below!

12 shadows and a mirror inside the book?! We can’t even.

The Wizardry and Witchcraft make-up book is following the amazing wand make-up brushes they released and sold out almost immediately. Shocker.

So keep up with them, as soon as they release pricing and a pre-order date, these are sure to fly out of there!

