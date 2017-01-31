Storybook Cosmetics First Look Of Their “Harry Potter” Eyeshadows

by Crystal Zahler

You can travel to the land of Hogwarts and now you can get glammed up with beautiful Wizardry and Witchcraft eye shadows!

The shadows are extremely magical and you can check them out below!

Another look at our Wizardry and Witchcraft, Storybook Palette™! You have no idea how excited we are about our original book palettes! We can't wait to fill up your makeup library! ❤️ More info coming soon! A video posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:35am PST

12 shadows and a mirror inside the book?! We can’t even.

The Wizardry and Witchcraft make-up book is following the amazing wand make-up brushes they released and sold out almost immediately. Shocker.

So keep up with them, as soon as they release pricing and a pre-order date, these are sure to fly out of there!