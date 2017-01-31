The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Maggie Lindemann

By Desiree Bibayan

Social media star, Maggie Lindemann is showing off her vocal talents & we love it!

MAGGIE LINDEMANN

Social media queen, Maggie Lindemann, proves she’s got talent with her new single, “Pretty Girl.” The native Texan made her transition into music by posting videos of her singing on Instagram. “Pretty girl” is a song teenage and grown women can relate to, it’s about being more than an image, more than an Instagram picture or how well you can do your makeup. At 18, Maggie isn’t afraid to make pop songs to empower women.