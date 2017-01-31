Unicorn Shaped Donuts: The Latest Dessert Craze We LOVE

by Crystal Zahler

This couldn’t get any better, donuts and unicorns! Yes, they’ve come together and we can’t get enough of them.

These Unicorn Donuts are just as magical as the imaginary animals themselves, except they’re edible. Cristina’s Cupcakes even posted a video on Instagram showing how they make their colorful and beautiful version of the Unicorn dessert:

We know you’re excited, so we’ll leave you with the cutest of them all, the mini Unicorn Donut.

Uuunicorn donut! 🦄🦄 #kawaiiFriday with this DIY up now 😄✨ #unicorndonut #unicorndiy A photo posted by aCupofCakeTv Official (@cupofcaketv) on Nov 18, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

You’re welcome.