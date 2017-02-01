Stressed Out? Try Adult Swaddling

By Sarah Carroll

Feeling stressed out? Or maybe you’re suffering from aches and pains?

Otonamaki, a Japanese form of adult swaddling, is the latest trend claiming to cure some of our common health problems.

Adult swaddling is exactly what it sounds like — participants are wrapped up from head to toe in a sheet while a practitioner gently rocks them back and forth.

Apparently, wrapping can help with relaxation, while simultaneously loosening up your muscles and bones.

Check out what it looks like below:

