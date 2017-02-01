Everything That’s Coming To & Leaving Netflix in February

Need another reason to pretty much stay on your couch every single weekend for the entire month of February? We’ve got you covered!

Here are all the movies coming to and leaving from Netflix this month!

New things available in February

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

Finding Dory (2016)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

Superbad (2007)

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4

White Nights

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Chef’s Table: Season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Sausage Party (2016)

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Legend Quest: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

Night Will Fall (2016)

Brazilian Western (2013)

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes

And now…here’s everything that’s leaving this month. Noooooooooooooo!

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Justin Bieber’s Believe

