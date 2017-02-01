Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every State

By Sarah Carroll
Google released a list of the most-searched Super Bowl recipes for every state and some of the results may surprise you!
For example, our great state of California ended up with…cupcakes.
To be fair, this list doesn’t mean that cupcakes are the most popular item at everyone’s Super Bowl buffet, it’s just the recipe most people are googling this time of year.
Several states like North Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin opted for buffalo-flavored items. Dips also topped the list — everything from Spinach-artichoke to bean and pico de gallo were fan favorites.
Check out the entire list below:
Alabama: Porchetta
Alaska: Spinach Quiche
Arizona: Corn Bread Cake
Arkansas: Cheese Dip
California: Cupcakes
Colorado: Queso Dip
Connecticut: Cupcakes
Delaware: Chili
District of Columbia: Italian Meatballs
Georgia: Pico de Gallo
Florida: Spinach Artichoke Dip
Hawaii: Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)
Indiana: Pulled Pork
Idaho: Simple Creamy Mac And Cheese
Illinois: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Iowa: Artichoke Dip
Kansas: S’Mores Dessert
Kentucky: Bean Salsa
Louisiana: Creamy Shrimp Crabmeat And Spinach Dip
Maine: Spinach Caesar Salad
Maryland: Chickpea Soup
Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan: Hamburger Slider
Minnesota: Chili
Mississippi: Sweet Potatoes Shepherd’s Pie
Missouri: Chili
Montana: Buttermilk Biscuits
Nebraska: Chicken Wings
Nevada: Cake Pops
New Hampshire: Taco
New Jersey: Buffalo Wings
New Mexico: Fried Jalapeño Poppers
New York: Jalapeño Poppers
North Carolina: Buffalo Wings
North Dakota: Jalapeño Poppers
Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
Oklahoma: Oven Mac N Cheese
Oregon: Tater Tot Casserole
Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rhode Island: Bean Dip
South Carolina: Pepperoni Dip
South Dakota: Creamy Chicken Casserole
Tennessee: Buffalo Chicken Appetizer
Texas: Football Cupcakes
Utah: Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Casserole
Vermont: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Washington: Baked Chicken Wings
West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball
Wisconsin: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies