Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every State

By Sarah Carroll

Google released a list of the most-searched Super Bowl recipes for every state and some of the results may surprise you!

For example, our great state of California ended up with…cupcakes.

To be fair, this list doesn’t mean that cupcakes are the most popular item at everyone’s Super Bowl buffet, it’s just the recipe most people are googling this time of year.

Several states like North Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin opted for buffalo-flavored items. Dips also topped the list — everything from Spinach-artichoke to bean and pico de gallo were fan favorites.

Check out the entire list below:

Alabama: Porchetta

Alaska: Spinach Quiche

Arizona: Corn Bread Cake

Arkansas: Cheese Dip

California: Cupcakes

Colorado: Queso Dip

Connecticut: Cupcakes

Delaware: Chili

District of Columbia: Italian Meatballs

Georgia: Pico de Gallo

Florida: Spinach Artichoke Dip

Hawaii: Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)

Indiana: Pulled Pork

Idaho: Simple Creamy Mac And Cheese

Illinois: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Iowa: Artichoke Dip

Kansas: S’Mores Dessert

Kentucky: Bean Salsa

Louisiana: Creamy Shrimp Crabmeat And Spinach Dip

Maine: Spinach Caesar Salad

Maryland: Chickpea Soup

Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan: Hamburger Slider

Minnesota: Chili

Mississippi: Sweet Potatoes Shepherd’s Pie

Missouri: Chili

Montana: Buttermilk Biscuits

Nebraska: Chicken Wings

Nevada: Cake Pops

New Hampshire: Taco

New Jersey: Buffalo Wings

New Mexico: Fried Jalapeño Poppers

New York: Jalapeño Poppers

North Carolina: Buffalo Wings

North Dakota: Jalapeño Poppers

Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos

Oklahoma: Oven Mac N Cheese

Oregon: Tater Tot Casserole

Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rhode Island: Bean Dip

South Carolina: Pepperoni Dip

South Dakota: Creamy Chicken Casserole

Tennessee: Buffalo Chicken Appetizer

Texas: Football Cupcakes

Utah: Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Casserole

Vermont: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Washington: Baked Chicken Wings

West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball

Wisconsin: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram