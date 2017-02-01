Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Diego Luna Will Star In ‘Scarface’ Reboot

February 1, 2017 12:21 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Say hello (again) to Diego Luna! He won over Star Wars fans as Cassian Andor in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, and now he’s been cast to play the lead role of Tony Montana in an upcoming reboot of ‘Scarface’.

Universal Pictures is producing the remake of the classic 1983 about the fictional Cuban drug lord. There’s no release date yet, as the script is still being written, but casting the lead role keeps the wheels in motion.

Perez also talked about…the Bates Motel Season 5 trailer features the first look at Rihanna as Marion Crane, Mischa Barton asked for privacy while she recovers from being drugged at her birthday party, Scott Disick was seen with another woman in Miami, Melania Trump may never move into the White House, Mel Gibson will star in the sequel to ‘Daddy’s Home’, Eva Longoria will play a villain on Empire this season and Teri Hatcher will play a villain on SuperGirl, Paris Jackson will make her acting debut on the FOX show ‘Star’, Bethenny Frankel’s ex was arrested for stalking and harassing her, and Karlie Kloss cancelled an interview because she refused to answer questions about Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

