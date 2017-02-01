WATCH: Miss Netherlands Dances To Beyonce’s ‘Single Ladies’

By Sarah Carroll

Fact: Whenever a large group of people listens to Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” a dance party will break out.

There’s a lot of downtime when it comes to huge televised events like the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

People get bored, stir crazy, and usually have to stand in one place for way too long. During rehearsals for the big show, Miss Netherlands decided to spice things up with an impromptu dance routine.

23-year-old Zoey Ivory did Queen Bey proud with her shimmies and hand flips. And even though she was trying hard to hold back, a few eagle-eyed audience members captured the whole thing on their cell phones.

How you distinguish a member of the Beyhive from the rest of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/VcrPpfWnMQ — beyreigns (@beyreigns54) January 31, 2017

Once the footage went viral on social media, Ivory told reporters, “They said we can relax during the rehearsal so when I heard the music I was just being me,” she said. “At first I didn’t even notice that people were looking at me. Then I started to hear the cheering and then I said, ‘Oh my God, people are looking at me.’ Then I went a little more full out.”

