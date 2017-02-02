Beyoncé Posts More New Pregnancy Photos and a Poem

"I've done this before, I'm still nervous." February 2, 2017 6:27 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

One day after Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo by Awol Erizku blew up the internet and  shattered a previous Instagram record held by Selena Gomez (the post is approaching 8 million likes), Queen Bey has taken to her personal website to post more photos from the shoot and a Warsan Shire poem titled “I Have Three Hearts.”

venus has flooded me,
second planet from the sun,
i wake up on her foamy shore.

She wants to take me to meet my children.
i’ve done this before i’m still nervous.

Related: Beyonce Pregnant with Twins

The new photos on beyonce.com are featured in a section titled “I Have Three Hearts” and include a picture of Beyoncé atop a red car filled with flowers as well a some GIFs and a black and white shot of the singer holding her daughter Blue Ivy.

It’s a little hard to separate the older shots from the new ones so you can check out an edited photo gallery on Fader.

Here’s the original Instagram post:

