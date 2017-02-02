Frito-Lay Creates Limited Edition ‘Party Safe’ Chip Bag for the Super Bowl

by Tamara Hill

Usually chip brands try to come up with bizarre chip flavors, but Frito-Lay decided to try something completely outside the box.

Frito-Lay has released a limited edition of Tostitos called ‘Party Safe’ bag for the Super Bowl.

This bag of chips will basically tell you if you’re too drunk to drive using a sensor that can detect alcohol on a person’s breath. If a green symbol appears on the bag you are good to drive! If the bag detects your too drunk the sensor will turn red with a picture of a steering wheel and a message that says “Don’t Drink and Drive” with an Uber coupon for $10 off your ride.

But there is a catch, the Uber code can only be used on Super Bowl Sunday. So make sure you grab a bag of limited edition Tostito before they’re all gone!