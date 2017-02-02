Harry Styles Receives One Direction Birthday Wishes

February 2, 2017 6:32 AM
By Robyn Collins

One Direction may be on hiatus, but the band members are still feeling the love for each other. While they embark on their own projects they seem to be remaining friends, as their social media posts would suggest.

Yesterday (Feb. 1), three of Harry Styles’ bandmates sent him good wishes for his 23rd birthday. Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson showed their love online.

23 should be a big year for Styles, as he makes his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II film, Dunkirk.

It was reported in June that Styles had signed his own recording deal with Columbia Records, but no details have been released yet.

