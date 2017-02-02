Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Beyonce’s Pregnancy May Affect Her Performance Schedule

February 2, 2017 12:36 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Beyonce, Carson Daly, Perez Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Hillary Clinton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Lauryn Hill, Scott Disick, Tamron Hall

Beyonce instantly broke the internet when she announced she’s expecting twins – her Instagram photo quickly earned over 8 million likes and created over half a million tweets celebrating Queen Bey’s announcement.

The Beyhive is not only trying to decode the photo to determine the babies’ genders, they’re also wondering what this means for the live performances their Queen has coming up.

Will she still headline Coachella?  Will she perform at the Grammys like when she was expecting Blue Ivy?  Will she perform ‘Telephone’ with Lady Gaga for the first time ever at the Super Bowl? So many questions!

Coachella’s parent company had NO idea Beyonce was pregnant and word is she still plans to go ahead with the performance. But based on her photo, Beyonce may be expected to deliver at the same time as Coachella.

There’s been no word of Beyonce performing at the Grammys, but she is one for surprises, so who knows!

After Lady Gaga used the bee emoji in the caption of an Instagram photo of her relaxing in Houston, Monsters are convinced Beyonce’s going to show up.

Perez also talked about…Beyonce shared a pregnancy photo album on her website, Kim Kardashian fueled pregnancy rumors when she retweeted a tweet about her upcoming children’s clothing line, Lauryn Hill was three hours late to her concert, Nicki Minaj and Drake are friends again, Tamron Hall is leaving TODAY Show, Scott Disick was seen partying in Miami, and Hillary Clinton is working on a new book.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

