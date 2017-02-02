The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Calum Scott

February 2, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: Calum Scott, The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan 

This British vocalist will woo you with his powerful cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

The BAE Show is on every Sunday at 9pm playing the best new music!

CALUM SCOTT 

Calum Scott quickly became a UK favorite after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent. Calum’s cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” impressed the unimpressible, Simon Cowell, and landed him in the finals. Now with a record deal, the British vocalist has over 100 million views on Youtube for his soulful cover as Americans start to get a taste of what musical powers Calum is capable of. We’ll be waiting for his first album release!

