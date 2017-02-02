The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Calum Scott

By Desiree Bibayan

This British vocalist will woo you with his powerful cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

CALUM SCOTT

Calum Scott quickly became a UK favorite after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent. Calum’s cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” impressed the unimpressible, Simon Cowell, and landed him in the finals. Now with a record deal, the British vocalist has over 100 million views on Youtube for his soulful cover as Americans start to get a taste of what musical powers Calum is capable of. We’ll be waiting for his first album release!